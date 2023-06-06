Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that the Company has received a $125 million milestone payment from Nestlé Health Science related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of VOWST™ (fecal microbiota spores, live-brpk), an orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile Infection (CDI) in adults following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI.

The approval milestone follows the July 2021 agreement between Seres and Nestlé Health Science to jointly commercialize VOWST in the U.S. and Canada. Following VOWST commercialization, each company will be entitled to share equally in commercial profits and losses. In addition, Seres is eligible to receive payments of up to $225 million for the achievement of specified net sales milestones.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR VOWST

INDICATION

VOWST is indicated to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI).

Limitation of Use: VOWST is not indicated for treatment of CDI.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Transmissible infectious agents: Because VOWST is manufactured from human fecal matter, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents. Report any infection that is suspected to have been transmitted by VOWST to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-246-2566.

Potential presence of food allergens: VOWST may contain food allergens. The potential to cause adverse reactions due to food allergens is unknown.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥5% of participants) were abdominal distension (31.1%), fatigue (22.2%), constipation (14.4%), chills (11.1%), and diarrhea (10.0%).

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Aimmune Therapeutics at 1-833-AIM-2KNO (1-833-246-2566), or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088, or visit www.fda.gov%2FMedWatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Do not administer antibacterials concurrently with VOWST.

Please see %3Cb%3EFull+Prescribing+Information%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3EPatient+Information%3C%2Fb%3E

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. Seres’ lead program, VOWSTTM, obtained U.S. FDA approval in April 2023 as the first orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI and is being commercialized in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections and graft-versus-host disease as well as additional preclinical stage programs targeting Infection Protection in medically compromised patients. The Company is also conducting research to inform further development of microbiome therapeutics for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including our ability to achieve sales targets, the receipt of future milestone payments, and other statements which are not historical fact.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we are not currently profitable and may never become profitable, our reliance on collaborators to commercialize VOWST, and the unknown degree of market acceptance of VOWST. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on May 9, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005506/en/