2 hours ago
CINCINNATI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at Nareit REITweek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time
Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: Phillips Edison Presentation

Company information to be presented at this conference and a webcast replay will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
[email protected]

