Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

June 6, 2023 – Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be presenting at Stifel’s 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for 1x1 meetings.

June 7, 2023 – Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be attending Deutsche Bank’s 2023 Global Industrial & Materials Conference in New York City. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for 1x1 meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

