Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or “the “Company”) one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry in the United States by location count, today announced that the Company will participate in four Spring investor conferences:

The Company will host a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 7 th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 beginning at 1:10 PM ET and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The Company will host a fireside chat at Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 beginning at 3:10 PM ET and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The Company will host a presentation at William Blair’s 43 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 8, 2023 beginning at 12:20 PM ET and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The webcasts will be available from the Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dutchbros.com%2F under “Events & Presentations”.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 716 locations across 14 states as of March 31, 2023.

