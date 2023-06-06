H&R Block to Participate in the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) (the “Company”) today announced that Jeff Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The fireside chat will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. To join live, the webcast can be accessed directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer29/hrb/2538180. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s Investor Relations website after the conference at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar. To request a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

