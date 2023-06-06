COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront new home community in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. This luxury waterfront townhome community overlooking the Spokane River offers a unique opportunity to purchase a new home in a picturesque setting just three miles from charming downtown Coeur d’Alene. Homes are under construction and the sales center is open at 2931 North Heartwood Road in Coeur d’Alene.



Distinguished by expansive river views and trail access to downtown Coeur d’Alene, Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront features just 50 luxury townhomes offering bright, open-concept floor plans and an array of personalization options. Featuring both contemporary and transitional architecture with wood and stone accents, the four-bedroom townhomes are designed with large windows and expansive decks that maximize both outdoor living and majestic river views. Each of the three home designs offers a first-floor bedroom, an open-concept great room on the second floor, and three bedrooms including a spacious primary suite on the third floor. Every home offers either a south-facing covered front deck or a rooftop deck to enjoy sunny days and river views. Homes are priced from the upper $700,000s.





“We invite home buyers to explore this unique community and be inspired by the possibilities of luxury living at Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers. “This exclusive waterfront community offers a four-season lifestyle with luxury home designs that are built with quality craftsmanship and an incredible attention to detail.”

Recreation is plentiful in this four-season region with an abundance of lakes and rivers, hiking and biking trails, access to five ski resorts, and first-rate golf. Residents of Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront will enjoy direct access to the new Atlas Waterfront Park, which offers a swimming beach, fishing pier, kayak launch, playground, picnic spots, and a fenced dog park with water access. The community is adjacent to the Centennial Trail, a 45-mile paved bike and walking path that connects downtown Coeur d’Alene to downtown Spokane, Washington.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Atlas Waterfront, visit TollBrothersatAtlasWaterfront.com, or call 877-210-6655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

