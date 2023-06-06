GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States,today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 6th Annual Cross Sector Insight Conference : Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.growgeneration.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

: Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.growgeneration.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded. Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & Ecommerce Conference: Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.growgeneration.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 62 stores across 18 states. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005625/en/