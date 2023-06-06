ABM Continues Twenty-Year Parking Partnership with Orlando International Airport

Top 10 Airport’s longstanding partnership with ABM now extends through 2028 to support parking and valet services

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced a five-year partnership with one of the nation’s busiest airports, Orlando International Airport (MCO). This partnership serves as an extension of ABM’s twenty-year collaboration with MCO and will include providing parking and valet services at all three airport terminals, including the recently opened Terminal C—an innovative terminal geared toward high-tech passenger conveniences and the largest expansion project in airport history.

With air passenger volume across the U.S. returning to pre-pandemic levels, the number of people parking at airports is also increasing, creating a heightened demand from travelers for enhanced experiences. As one of the nation’s largest parking and transportation management providers, supporting over 2,000 client locations across the country, ABM is perfectly situated to deliver unparalleled service as MCO continues to set industry standards as a world-class, global gateway. This news follows ABM’s recent debut of its innovative Smart Parking solution, ABMVantage, aimed toward redefining parking infrastructure and developing parking and transportation experiences that prioritize drivers and travelers to create unified parking systems for its partners.

“At ABM, we value and appreciate the longstanding partnerships we’ve established with our clients and are excited to continue our relationship with MCO through 2028,” said Larry DeLuca, Vice President, Aviation Landside Services Central, ABM. “This partnership extension serves as a true testament of our shared commitment with MCO to deliver outstanding customer service and innovative solutions to help ensure airport guests are happy and safe from arrival to departure.”

For more information on ABM, please visit www.abm.com.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

