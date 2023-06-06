ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced a five-year partnership with one of the nation’s busiest airports, Orlando International Airport (MCO). This partnership serves as an extension of ABM’s twenty-year collaboration with MCO and will include providing parking and valet services at all three airport terminals, including the recently opened Terminal C—an innovative terminal geared toward high-tech passenger conveniences and the largest expansion project in airport history.



With air passenger volume across the U.S. returning to pre-pandemic levels, the number of people parking at airports is also increasing, creating a heightened demand from travelers for enhanced experiences. As one of the nation’s largest parking and transportation management providers, supporting over 2,000 client locations across the country, ABM is perfectly situated to deliver unparalleled service as MCO continues to set industry standards as a world-class, global gateway. This news follows ABM’s recent debut of its innovative Smart Parking solution, ABMVantage, aimed toward redefining parking infrastructure and developing parking and transportation experiences that prioritize drivers and travelers to create unified parking systems for its partners.

“At ABM, we value and appreciate the longstanding partnerships we’ve established with our clients and are excited to continue our relationship with MCO through 2028,” said Larry DeLuca, Vice President, Aviation Landside Services Central, ABM. “This partnership extension serves as a true testament of our shared commitment with MCO to deliver outstanding customer service and innovative solutions to help ensure airport guests are happy and safe from arrival to departure.”

