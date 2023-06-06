Miromatrix Presenting at the 2023 American Transplant Congress

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. ( MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced it will be presenting at the upcoming 2023 American Transplant Congress ("ATC") held on June 3rd to June 7th, 2023 in San Diego, California.

"We are proud to have a meaningful presence at ATC this year," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. "ATC is the ideal venue for us to showcase some of the important advancements we have made with our bioengineered organs to leaders in the transplant community."

Miromatrix had the following posters accepted for presentation at ATC:

  • Manufacturing and Functional Characterization of Bioengineered Liver Grafts for Extracorporeal Liver Assistance in Acute Liver Failure
  • Initial Preclinical Evaluation of a Bioengineered Kidney
  • Podocyte Differentiation of Primary Human Glomerular Outgrowth Cells

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

