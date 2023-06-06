Super League to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ( SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, today announced management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII conference being held from June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will deliver the Company’s presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 3:30 PM pacific time. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. To schedule a meeting with Super League’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected].

About Super League Gaming

Super League ( SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
[email protected]

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
[email protected]

