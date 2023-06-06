Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation Confirms Sponsor's Deposit of Funds to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, confirms that on May 26, 2023, Everest Consolidator Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”) deposited an aggregate of $1,725,000 into the Company’s trust account, representing $0.10 per public share (the “Deposit”). The Deposit enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by a period of three months from May 28, 2023 to August 28, 2023 (the “Second Extension”). In connection with the Deposit, the Company issued to the Sponsor 1,150,000 private placement warrants, at a rate of $1.50 per private placement warrant, on the same terms as the private placement warrants issued in connection with the closing of the Company’s initial public offering.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved the Second Extension on May 26, 2023. The Second Extension is the second of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents. The Company’s stockholders are not entitled to vote on or redeem their shares in connection with the Second Extension.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Belay Associates, LLC and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements include statements regarding the timing of the consummation of an initial business combination. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005670r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005670/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.