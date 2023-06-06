Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, is set to join the broad-market Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, said, "We look forward to being added to the Russell Index. It is an exciting time for the Company, and our incredibly talented and innovative team, as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead for the Company. We look forward to sharing updates with our institutional and retail shareholders about our progress and also look forward to meeting new shareholders during our investor events and conferences in 2023.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the United States. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

