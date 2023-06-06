Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) released its 2022 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and 2023 sustainability targets. The theme of this year’s report is Reclamation at Hecla: Past, Present, and Future.

“Our decades of commitment to the environment, communities where we operate and accessibility of our stakeholders have made Hecla a leader in ESG,” said Hecla President and Chief Executive Officer Phillips S. Baker, Jr. “Our 2022 report demonstrates that our commitment continues and is even stronger. Examples of results in this year’s report include our reclamation work at San Sebastian mine in Durango, Mexico, where we backfilled the pits and are returning the land to community agricultural use; being net zero for carbon emissions for the second straight year; and, most importantly, mining the silver the world needs for renewable energy production.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Climate Change: Achieved net zero on Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions for the second year in a row and reduced emissions by 32.7% from 2019 baseline levels.

Total Energy Intensity: Continued to reduce energy intensity through achieving an 18.5% reduction in energy intensity consumption compared to our 2019 levels.

Renewable Energy: 86% of the electricity used at Hecla’s mines was line power with 72% generated by renewable sources.

Health and Safety: All-Injury Frequency Rate of 1.22, an 80% reduction since 2012.

Community Investment: Total economic impact of more than $833 million in our communities in 2022.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

For the second time, Hecla prepared the Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. For the fifth year, the Company benchmarked its performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards. This is also the third year for the Company to report against relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as against Mining Association of Canada’s Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) framework for its Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, Canada.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG+data+tables and GRI, SASB, TCFD, and TSM content indices, can be accessed on Hecla’s website here.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

