NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) ( MERC) -- a global forest and bioproducts company, today announced the release of its annual sustainability report. The Mercer “Fit for Future” 2022 Sustainability Report (the “Report”) highlights the Company's progress and builds upon the insights gained from its 2021 inaugural report.

The Report goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements, aiming to resonate with customers, communities, investors, and employees by sharing core values, initiatives and impacts while charting a forward-looking course. Notably, the Report features a Materiality Assessment section based on stakeholder input and highlights Mercer’s commitment to becoming an ESG performance and disclosure leader. It also includes early disclosure for the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), addressing biodiversity risks and opportunities.

Notable Sustainability Achievement Highlights

Health & Safety: Steady improvements towards zero incidents. In 2022, Mercer achieved a 40% reduction in its recordable incident rate. The Company remains committed to a zero-incident workplace and has a near-term aspirational goal to achieve an incident rate below 1 per 200,000 hours worked.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Embracing an Inclusive Culture: The diversity of our workforce remains a core element of our DE&I aspirations. Currently, 25% of Mercer’s top 100 management positions are held by women and in 2022 we increased the composition of women in our new hires across the entire company from 19% in 2021 to 20% in 2022.

Mitigate Climate Change: Aligning for Sustainability: Mercer’s climate change mitigation goals were validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) in 2022 and include a 35% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Mercer also became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2022, adopting a principles-based approach that aligns its goals, strategies and policies with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

ESG-Linked Credit Facility: Mercer secured a five-year, 300 million Euro, ESG-linked credit facility in 2022; a facility that provides important liquidity to the Company to advance its growth aspirations but also provides modest margin adjustments consistent with Mercer’s long-term ESG objectives.

"Transparency and balance guide the tone of our report, acknowledging areas for improvement as we contribute to transforming biomass into bioproducts for a more sustainable world," said Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO of Mercer International. “We embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead and believe that sustainability is not just an obligation but an opportunity for innovation, growth, and positive change.”

For more information and to read the full report, please visit the Sustainability page on the Company’s website at https://mercerint.com/sustainability/ .

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in the USA, Germany, Canada and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, over 403 MW of green electricity, and 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com .

