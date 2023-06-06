Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2023 Ncaa® Women's College World Series

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Preliminary Round Broadcasts Air Thursday, June 1st through Monday, June 5th

Championship Series Coverage Begins Wednesday, June 7th

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, the official network audio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast every game of the Women’s College World Series beginning with the preliminary games on Thursday, June 1, when eight teams will compete in a double elimination format. The two bracket survivors will meet in a best-of-three series beginning on Wednesday, June 7 to determine the NCAA champion. The Women’s College World Series will be held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City for the 26th consecutive time and 33rd time overall.

The broadcast crews for the Women’s College World Series will feature Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank as play-by-play announcers; former Oklahoma and Team USA outfielder Destinee Martinez and Hall of Famer Leah (O’Brien) Amico will serve as the analysts. Amico was a three-time WCWS Champion while at Arizona and a three-time U.S. Olympic Softball Gold Medalist. She still holds the NCAA record for highest batting average in a single tournament, hitting .750 in 1994. Taylor Davis will be the field reporter for the best-of-three championship series.

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Preliminary Games: (all times Eastern)
Thursday, June 1Tennessee vs. Alabama12:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 1Stanford vs. Oklahoma2:30 p.m.^
Thursday, June 1Oklahoma St. vs Florida St.7:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 1Utah vs. Washington9:30 p.m.^
Friday, June 2Game #57:00 p.m.
Friday, June 2Game #69:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3Game #73:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3Game #87:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4Game #93:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4Game #107:00 p.m.
Monday, June 5Game #1112:00 p.m.
Monday, June 5Game #122:30 p.m.*
Monday, June 5Game #137:00 p.m.
Monday, June 5Game #149:30 p.m.*


Championship Finals:
Wednesday, June 7Finals Game #17:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 8Finals Game #27:15 p.m.
Friday, June 9Finals Game #37:45 p.m. *

^ Time is approximate
* If game is necessary

Where to Listen
Westwood One’s complete coverage of the Women’s College World Series can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates and via SiriusXM. The broadcasts will also be streamed online for free at westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Women’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app.

Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn.com premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One broadcasts some of the most exciting sporting events across multiple audio platforms. In addition to the Women’s College World Series, Westwood One is also the exclusive provider of NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; the Men’s Frozen Four; and the Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. For more information, please visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA
The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, TurboTax, Unilever and Wendy’s.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTE5NiM1NjIyNDQ3IzIwMDg3Mjg=
Cumulus-Media-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.