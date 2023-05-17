PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing documents for an upcoming Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for May 19, 2023 to review Intercept Pharmaceuticals' liver disease candidate, Obeticholic Acid. The briefing documents cited concerns by FDA reviewers about the drug's risk-benefit profile, with the FDA noting that "[t]rial results for obeticholic acid indicate it causes multiple off-target effects that require multiple risk mitigation strategies with low likelihood of effectiveness."

On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $2.38 per share, or 14.68%, to close at $13.83 per share on May 17, 2023.

