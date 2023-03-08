Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry Conferences in June 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will present at several healthcare industry conferences in June 2023. These conferences include:

2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

2023 Fierce Biotech Next Gen Virtual Event

  • Michael Klichinsky, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer will give a presentation on Carisma's revolutionary CAR-M approach.
    • Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 am ET
  • Virtual
  • Register to view webcast here.

CHI's Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

  • Tom Wilton, Chief Business Officer, will give a presentation titled "CAR-M: Driving Anti-Tumor Immunity with Chimeric Antigen Receptor Macrophages."
    • Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5:10 pm BST
  • London, United Kingdom

The Cell and Gene Therapy Conference

  • Michael Klichinsky, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer will give a presentation titled "Development of CAR macrophages – a novel approach for solid tumor immunotherapy."
    • Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET
  • King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

A replay of webcasts, when available, will be posted and archived at Carisma's Investor Events webpage for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma's business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma's product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and participation by Carisma in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words ""anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Carisma's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in Exhibit 99.3 to Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

