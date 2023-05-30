AAM Sponsors EcoCAR EV Challenge

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, May 30, 2023

Global Automotive Supplier helps grow next-gen STEM talent and develop clean mobility solutions

DETROIT, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) is helping grow young engineering talent and improve electric vehicle efficiency through a Visionary Sponsorship of the EcoCAR EV Challenge. In the four-year student competition, university teams compete by engineering next generation battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and use automation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) to create new vehicle features and technologies that decarbonize the automotive industry.

AAM_Logo.jpg

"AAM has a long history of supporting STEM education at all levels and helping grow the next generation of automotive talent," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a Visionary Sponsor of the EcoCAR EV Challenge, we are helping students learn about sustainable mobility and fuel their engineering passion."

AAM's four-year sponsorship is comprised of financial contributions as well as "In-Kind Credits" such as software and engineering support. Most significantly, AAM is supplying five college teams with its premier 3-in-1 configurable platform electric drive unit. This next-generation EDU combines a high-speed motor, compact gearbox and integrated inverter, offering a 40-percent reduction in packaging space. AAM's EDU provides best-in-class improvements in mass and volumetric efficiency, power density and reduced power loss. It also has the potential to improve range – further helping EVs create a carbon footprint advantage.

Through its sponsorship, AAM is developing relationships with premier engineering talent – a total of more than 2,600 diverse students from across North America are participating in the EcoCAR EV Challenge. AAM plans to host a winter workshop at its Detroit Campus in early 2024 where students can see firsthand the innovative products and processes being developed by AAM engineers.

To learn more about the EcoCAR EV Challenge, visit its website.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with more than 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:


Christopher M. Son

Charlotte Fisher,

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=DE14495&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-sponsors-ecocar-ev-challenge-301837510.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE14495&Transmission_Id=202305301600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE14495&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.