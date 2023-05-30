PR Newswire

Data follows recent inclusion of Adagrasib in NCCN Guidelines for PDAC and CNS Cancers

Additional Company Presentations Highlight Real-World Observations in Patients Living with Metastatic NSCLC and KRASG12C Mutated NSCLC

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced presentations and posters to be shared at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting demonstrating the utility of adagrasib across multiple tumor types.

The company will present encore data indicating adagrasib, a potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, is well tolerated and demonstrates meaningful clinical activity in patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), biliary tract cancer (BTC), and other solid tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation. Phase 2 data from the KRYSTAL-1 study demonstrates the potential value of adagrasib monotherapy for patients with unresectable or metastatic KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors beyond non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Data was previously shared at the April ASCO Plenary Series and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology as a Rapid Communication, reserved for publications deemed to provide timely and late breaking research that may have an immediate impact on patient care.

This encore presentation follows the recent inclusion of adagrasib in the National Comprehensive Center Network (NCCN) Guidelines for both PDAC and Central Nervous System (CNS) Cancers for patients living with previously treated KRASG12C-mutant PDAC and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with CNS metastases, respectively.

In addition, the company announced that it will present two posters which highlight real-world observations in patients living with metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC). Full presentation details of all three presentations are below:

KRYSTAL-1: Activity and Safety of Adagrasib (MRTX849) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring a KRASG12C Mutation: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:30-11:45 p.m. PT / 12:30-1:45 PM CT (Abstract #425082) during the ASCO Plenary Series: Rapid Abstract Updates Education Session. Full abstract can be found here.





Real-world study of treatment patterns and clinical outcomes in patients with mNSCLC post-approval of immunotherapy in the community oncology setting: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT / 2:15-5:15 p.m. ET (Abstract 6629) during the Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Poster Session. Full abstract can be found here.





Real-world outcomes of the first-line immune checkpoint inhibitors with or without chemotherapy in KRAS G12C altered NSCLC according to PD-L1 status: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET – 12:00 p.m. (Abstract 9136) during the Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Session. Full abstract can be found here.

"We're pleased to be back at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting to share meaningful clinical results demonstrating the efficacy of adagrasib in a range of tumor types beyond NSCLC and CRC, indicating a potential path to regulatory approval for adagrasib in additional indications," shared Alan Sandler, M.D., chief medical officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "We are also eager to share the results of our real-world studies to demonstrate the continued unmet need within first-line NSCLC which continues to be an area of active study for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy."

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.®

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Mirati's business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of KRAZATI® (adagrasib), MRTX1719 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), MRTX0902 (SOS1 inhibitor), and MRTX1133 (selective KRASG12D inhibitor), Mirati's technologies and Mirati's other products in development. Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs, financial or other projections, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's annual report on Form 10-K, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Media Relations: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-to-encore-compelling-clinical-data-demonstrating-adagrasibs-potential-as-a-targeted-treatment-for-krasg12c-mutated-advanced-solid-tumors-at-2023-asco-annual-meeting-301837683.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.