LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") as a completely virtual meeting. A total of 128,697,659 common shares (representing approximately 58% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented online or by proxy at the Meeting. Lion hereby announces that shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company had fixed at ten the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the ten nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 19, 2023 was elected as a Director of Lion until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Company or until their successors are appointed. All of the nominees were members of the Board of Directors prior to the Meeting.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Latasha Akoma

119,652,631

99.63 %

447,513

0.37 %

Sheila C. Bair

118,397,258

98.58 %

1,702,886

1.42 %

Marc Bedard

119,705,396

99.67 %

394,748

0.33 %

Pierre Larochelle

119,691,639

99.66 %

408,505

0.34 %

Dane L. Parker

119,696,886

99.66 %

403,258

0.34 %

Ann L. Payne

118,440,176

98.62 %

1,659,968

1.38 %

Pierre-Olivier Perras

117,246,333

97.62 %

2,853,811

2.38 %

Michel Ringuet

119,696,919

99.66 %

403,225

0.34 %

Lorenzo Roccia

118,411,055

98.59 %

1,689,089

1.41 %

Pierre Wilkie

119,680,898

99.65 %

419,246

0.35 %

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of Lion until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

128,326,823

99.71 %

370,836

0.29 %


The foregoing voting results will be published on the Company' website at www.thelionelectric.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation, and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

favicon.png?sn=MO14494&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-electric-announces-results-of-annual-shareholders-meeting-301837705.html

SOURCE Lion Electric

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO14494&Transmission_Id=202305301700PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO14494&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.