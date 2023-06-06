Mizuho Americas joins forces with all women-led Venture Capital fund BBG Ventures

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Invests in BBG Ventures Fund IV focused on women and diverse founders targeting historically underserved markets

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced its investment in BBG Ventures, a women-led venture capital fund providing early-stage funding focusing on female founders and headquartered in New York City. Through this investment, Mizuho Americas continues in its commitment to empower women and diversity in business, specifically those supporting historically underserved markets.

BBG Ventures backs female and diverse founders who are uniquely qualified to solve the individual and collective needs of consumers, workers and employers. Founded in 2014, BBG Ventures has invested in 99 companies across multiple industries, supporting founders with both financial and operating support.

“We are excited to partner with industry renowned investors, Susan Lyne and Nisha Dua, who are focused on the next generation of breakout companies making large-scale behavior change possible by improving access, enhancing affordability or reducing friction in the consumer experience,” said Michal Katz, Head of Investment and Corporate Banking, Mizuho Americas.

With this transaction, Mizuho Americas will become a limited partner within the fund and will have the opportunity to work with BBG Ventures’ exceptional leadership team and founder relationships.

“BBG Ventures is an astute funder of some of the most promising and innovative early-stage companies that other investors may overlook,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO, Mizuho Securities USA. “We are thrilled to add BBG Ventures to our investment portfolio and we look forward to a very successful partnership that advances transformative ideas.”

The fund is expected to close by the end of June.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is the fastest growing region within the Mizuho Financial Group and is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
[email protected]

Laura London
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1- 212-282-4446
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTIyNSM1NjIyNTYxIzIwODg5MDA=
Mizuho-Americas-Services-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.