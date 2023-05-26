EVP &amp; PRES. WHIRLPOOL LAR Juan Puente Sells 420 Shares of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

2 hours ago
On May 26, 2023, Juan Puente, EVP & PRES. WHIRLPOOL LAR at Whirlpool Corp, sold 420 shares of Whirlpool Corp (

WHR, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year where Juan Puente has sold a total of 420 shares and purchased 0 shares. As a key executive at Whirlpool Corp, Juan Puente's trading activity provides valuable insight into the company's performance and future prospects.

Who is Juan Puente?

Juan Puente is the Executive Vice President and President of Whirlpool Latin America Region (LAR). He has been with the company since 2018 and has played a significant role in driving growth and expansion in the Latin American market. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the industry, Juan Puente's trading activity is closely monitored by investors and analysts alike.

Whirlpool Corp's Business Description

Whirlpool Corp is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia. Whirlpool's product portfolio includes laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. The company markets its products under various brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, and Indesit.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells for Whirlpool Corp. This indicates a trend of insider selling, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the company's performance and stock price closely.

Valuation

On the day of Juan Puente's recent sell, shares of Whirlpool Corp were trading at $134.16, giving the stock a market cap of $7,269.664 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $204.65, Whirlpool Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Juan Puente's recent sale of 420 shares of Whirlpool Corp is an important event for investors to consider. With a trend of insider selling and a possible value trap indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should closely monitor Whirlpool Corp's stock price and performance. As a key executive at the company, Juan Puente's trading activity provides valuable insight into the company's prospects and potential risks.

