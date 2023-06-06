Xencor Presents Clinical Results from Phase 1a Study of XmAb®564 at the EULAR 2023 Congress

44 minutes ago
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of results from its Phase 1a single-ascending dose study of XmAb®564 in healthy volunteers. XmAb564 is a potency-tuned IL-2-Fc fusion protein, engineered to selectively activate and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) for the potential treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases. Results will be presented in a poster titled “XmAb564, a Novel Potency-Tuned IL-2 Fc-Fusion Protein Selectively Expands Regulatory T Cells: Results from a Single Ascending-Dose Study in Healthy Adult Volunteers” at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) being held May 31 to June 3 in Milan, Italy.

“We have previously presented that a single dose of XmAb564 was well tolerated in healthy volunteers and generates durable, dose-dependent and selective expansion of regulatory T cells. The magnitude and duration of Treg induction may be superior to other IL-2 candidates evaluated clinically and could potentially support extended multi-week dosing intervals,” said Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Xencor. “We continue to enroll patients into the Phase 1b, multiple-ascending dose study in patients with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, and we anticipate completing dose escalation in psoriasis cohorts in early 2024.”

The poster is now available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About XmAb®564 (IL-2 Fc)

XmAb®564 is a wholly owned, monovalent, potency-tuned IL-2-Fc fusion protein, engineered to selectively activate and expand Tregs for the potential treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases. XmAb564 is engineered with reduced binding affinity for IL-2’s beta receptor (IL-2Rβ, CD122) and increased binding affinity for its alpha receptor (IL-2Rα, CD25). Xencor’s XmAb Bispecific Fc Domain additionally provides a stable protein scaffold and improves XmAb564’s pharmacologic properties, and Xencor’s Xtend™ Fc technology enhances its circulating half-life.

As presented+in+November+2022, the Phase 1a study of XmAb564 demonstrated that a single dose of XmAb564 in healthy volunteers was well-tolerated, promoted the selective and sustained expansion of Tregs and exhibited a favorable pharmacokinetic profile.

Xencor is conducting a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-ascending dose Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of XmAb564, administered subcutaneously in patients with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a proteins structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencor’s business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding presentations of clinical data, the timing of clinical trials, the quotations from Xencor's president and chief executive officer, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks, including the ability of publicly disclosed preliminary clinical trial data to support continued clinical development and regulatory approval for specific treatments, in each case as described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

