NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atlas Lithium Corporation ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATLX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atlas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research ("Bleecker Street") published a report entitled "Atlas Lithium (ATLX): First Comes The Pump… Now Here Comes the Dump". The Bleecker Street report described Atlas Lithium as a "pretender" and stated that "it resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump." The report alleged that Atlas Lithium's "predecessor company did a similar promotion before bagging retail investors"; that "Atlas Lithium's CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn't have"; and that "[a] similarly disastrous bank handled ATLX's most recent offering and uplisting in early January." On this news, Atlas Lithium's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 4, 2023.

