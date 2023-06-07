BXP to Present at Nareit's REITweek Investor Conference

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO, Douglas Linde – President, and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and present at Nareit’s REITweek Investor Conference, which will take place June 6-8, 2023 in New York City, New York.

BXP’s presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and will be moderated by Steve Sakwa, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI. During the conference, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website. Shortly after the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of March 31, 2023, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 54.5 million square feet and 192 properties, including 15 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

