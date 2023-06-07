GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning June 7, 2023

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) today announced that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® ( NDX), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index ( NDXE), and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index ( NDXX) prior to market open on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will replace Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV) in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. Fiserv, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index ( NDXESG) prior to market open on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.gehealthcare.com/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

