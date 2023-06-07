CNH Industrial Receives Great Place To Work Certification for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / CNH Industrial has again been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Latin America. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification confirms consistent positive feedback from employees across the company's locations in Brazil and Argentina.

"Receiving the certification again confirms that promoting diversity, team integration, respect and good practices are priorities and, precisely for this reason, our employees find value in the environment in which they work. Whether at Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction or Raven, being at CNH is being part of a company that puts people first," said Rafael Miotto, President, CNH Industrial, Latin America.

For Miotto, GPTW's recognition reflects the company's continuous efforts to establish a collaborative and transparent culture, which aims to improve the experience of our internal and external customers. "Working in a safe and transparent environment, with defined processes and management focused on results, makes us all committed to our work," he said.

GPTW seeks to understand the employee experience by collating their opinions and evaluating the company's people management practices. They do this through a voluntary survey and by examining the company's actions.

Darilene Raftopulos, Vice President, Human Resources, CNH Industrial, Latin America, celebrated the achievement and stressed that the information gathered is valuable. "Knowing in detail the perception that our employees have of the company helps us to evaluate if we are following our people management strategy. We are living a time of cultural transformation, which will go further, with positive results for everyone: employees, customers, distributors and suppliers."

About GPTW

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They annually certify and recognize companies that keep people at the center of their business strategy. GPTW also ranks the "Best Companies to Work For" at global, national, regional, sector and thematic levels. In 2022, they evaluated more than 117,000 practices, impacting more than 2 million employees.

