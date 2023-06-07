Pinetree Capital Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (

TSX:PNP, Financial) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2023, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee

Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For

Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld

Damien Leonard5,325,947 (99.96%)2,054 (0.04%)
Howard Riback5,321,516 (99.88%)6,485 (0.12%)
Craig Miller5,325,934 (99.96%)2,067 (0.04%)
Peter Tolnai4,729,748 (88.77%)598,253 (11.23%)

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP"

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
[email protected]
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758166/Pinetree-Capital-Announces-Election-of-Directors

