Asian American Bar Association of New York Honors Chief Legal Officer Michael Wu With Corporate Leadership Award

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Bath & Body Works
Michael Wu, Bath & Body Works' Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Last week Bath & Body Works' Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Michael Wu was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award from the Asian American Bar Association of New York. The Asian American Bar Association of New York (AABANY) is a not-for-profit professional membership organization of attorneys focused on issues affecting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

The Corporate Leadership Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievement in promoting diversity, inclusion and the elimination of bias in the legal profession. The AABANY recognized that Michael Wu has helped pave the way and advance the AAPI community in the legal and corporate spheres.

Wu joined Bath & Body Works in May 2021 as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. He oversees the legal, ethics and compliance, regulatory compliance and trade compliance teams.

Wu is a four-time public company general counsel and corporate secretary with nearly 30 years of experience in growth companies and retail. He has deep expertise in corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, compliance and risk management, as well as in securities, merger and acquisition and international expansion.

Prior to joining Bath & Body Works, Wu served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Madewell, a division of J. Crew, where he drove the company's preparation for an initial public offering and spin-off. He previously served as general counsel at Carter's, a leading children's apparel brand; Rosetta Stone, an education technology software company; and Teleglobe, an international telecommunications company.

Wu earned his undergraduate degree from Emory University and his juris doctorate degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Wu serves on the advisory boards of the Georgetown Law Corporate Counsel Institute and the Asian American Bar Association of New York. He is also a member of the Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association board of directors

