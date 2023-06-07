Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating RH, Sanmina, and JinkoSolar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RH (: RH), Sanmina Corporation ( SANM), and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (: JKS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

RH (: RH)

On February 6, 2023, RH announced that it expects 2022 revenue growth at the lower end of the prior range of (3.5%) to (4.5%). RH also disclosed that its annual report for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 contained errors in the calculation of net income per share, and that the Company's financial statements for each of the quarterly periods ended April 30, July 30, and October 29, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $25.19 per share or 7.33% percent, to close at $318.43 per share on February 6, 2023.

For more information on the RH investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RH

Sanmina Corporation ( SANM)

On May 11, 2023, Sanmina disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[d]uring the preparation of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023, the Company determined that certain personnel in the division had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts." Accordingly, following "an independent investigation under the direction of the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors," the Company had determined that "revenue was over/(understated) by approximately $10.2 million, $18.3 million, ($29.1 million), and $5.6 million, and GAAP earnings per share was over/(understated) by approximately $0.09, $0.29, $0.25, and ($0.06) in the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022, and the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively (collectively, the ‘Affected Periods')." Sanmina also disclosed that "[t]he associated interim periods for the Affected Periods were also impacted. Because these misstatements are material to the Affected Periods compared to the previously reported results of operations for such periods, on May 10, 2023, the Audit Committee concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly fiscal periods included in such fiscal years and for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, Sanmina's stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $50.50 per share on May 12, 2023.

For more information on the Sanmina investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SANM

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (: JKS)

On May 8, 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant at JinkoSolar's solar panel manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida. Federal authorities did not disclose the specific reason for the search warrant.

On this news, JinkoSolar's stock price fell $3.91 per share, or 8.25%, to close at $43.47 per share on May 9, 2023.

For more information on the JinkoSolar investigation go to: https://www.bespc.com/cases/JKS

