Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Integra, and Chinook and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART), and Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART)

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra’s stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Integra investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IART

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Chinook is the subject of a report issued by Muddy Waters Research on May 16, 2023. According to the report, the Company’s lead product candidate “has been shown to be harmful to patients’ cardiovascular health”, and that “AbbVie and Chinook seem to have systemically manipulated research findings and presentation on atrasentan to obscure these trial results.”

On this news, shares of Chinook fell by almost 4.5% on the same day.

For more information on the Chinook investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KDNY

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

ti?nf=ODg0OTMyMCM1NjIyOTAxIzIxMDAzOTg=
Bragar-Eagel-Squire.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.