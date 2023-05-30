Wondershare EdrawMax Unveils Version 12.5.0, Empowering Users with AI-Powered Intelligent Diagramming Tools.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMax, a leading provider of diagramming solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of EdrawMax 12.5.0, a significant update that ushers in a new era of AI-powered features for its intelligent diagramming tools.

A main highlight of this updated version is Edraw AI. Edraw AI assists you in creating mind maps, flowcharts, special diagrams, as well as polishing your text and having an easy one-click edit for your diagrams. This new AI-powered technology allows EdrawMax to provide an interactive and user-friendly experience that simplifies the way you create diagrams in your work.

The new powerful AI capabilities for diagrams in EdrawMax 12.5.0 includes the following features:

  • AI Generated Content: Use artificial intelligence to automatically generate customized and relevant content. It includes continue to expand the Mind Map, text break, polish text, make this passage longer, make this passage shorter, change tone, translate and other AI-driven editing functions.
  • AI One-Click Diagraming: Diagram creation is now simplified with AI-powered mind maps and flowcharts that can be done with just one click.
  • One-Click Edit: Now, with one click, you can modify the layout, structure, and elements of diagrams.
  • OCR Image Extract Text: Extract text from images for seamless integration into diagrams.

"We are pleased to announce EdrawMax 12.5.0, which signals a new AI-powered phase of EdrawMax's intelligent diagramming tools. With seamless integration of artificial intelligence, users can effortlessly streamline the process of creating diagrams and increase productivity," said Joanne, EdrawMax Product Manager. "We believe these state-of-the-art AI tools will change the way people draw diagrams, providing greater efficiency and convenience.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMax is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $9.99 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMax.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Stay tuned for the upcoming release of Mindmap AI features in EdrawMind, the exceptional mind mapping software by Wondershare!

