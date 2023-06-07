Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DLocal Ltd (“DLocal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLO) on behalf of DLocal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DLocal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) published a research report concluding that DLocal “is likely a fraud.” Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable “that flatly contradict one another” and that there is “a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable.” Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 1, 2022, Muddy Waters published another report stating that DLocal has held calls with clients from several banks, stressing that it had separated client funds from its own. The report also said that DLocal’s calls with clients were "non-specific" and "sweet-talking," and that "all [the Company] needed to do to address this issue was provide an explanation as to how the cash flows reconcile."

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $2.21, or 15.1%, to close at $12.39 per share on December 1, 2022.

Then, on April 5, 2023, DLocal released its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.06 on total revenue of $118 million, missing analyst estimates.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell approximately 26% on April 5, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DLocal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005719/en/