Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT) on behalf of Virtu stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Virtu has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 28, 2023, Virtu filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In the quarterly report, Virtu stated that “the Company has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company’s information access barriers. The Company is cooperating with this civil investigation and has engaged in settlement discussions in respect of the matter. In the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC. The proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period.”

On this news, Virtu’s stock price fell $1.13 per share, or 5.68%, to close at $18.77 per share on May 3, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Virtu shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

