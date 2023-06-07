Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NextEra Energy, Inc. (“NextEra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NEE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NextEra securities between December 2, 2021, and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 25, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NextEra's subsidiary, FPL, engaged in misconduct aimed at politicians and journalists that opposed it. The Company denied this misconduct despite the fact that the actions of its subsidiary put it at risk of legal and reputational damage. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NextEra, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NextEra shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

