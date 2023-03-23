Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COPPELL, Texas, May 30, 2023

COPPELL, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today the results of the Company's 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders that was held on May 30, 2023. The results have been certified by Computershare, Inc., the Company's transfer agent. A representative of Computershare, Inc. attended the meeting and acted as the Inspector of Elections and Stockholder Votes.

The certified results confirm the adoption and approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 23, 2023, as it may be amended from time to time, which we refer to as the "merger agreement," by and among Costar Technologies, Inc. and IDIS Co., Ltd. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions to closing.

The certified results were as follows:

Eligible Votes

1,649,165

Voted Total

1,135,179

Voted Total %

68.83 %

Proposal 1: Adoption and approval of the merger agreement


Votes

Voted %

Outstanding %

For

1,060,621

93.43 %

64.31 %

Against

74,534

6.57 %

4.52 %

Abstain

24

0.00 %

0.00 %

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding the expected timing of the closing of the acquisition, and other statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward–looking statements. Such forward–looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the risk that the proposed acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all; and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward–looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward–looking statements. These forward–looking statements reflect management's current views and are based only on information currently available to us. The parties do not undertake to update, whether written or oral, any of these forward–looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=CG15040&sd=2023-05-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-results-of-2023-special-meeting-of-stockholders-301838009.html

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG15040&Transmission_Id=202305302230PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG15040&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.