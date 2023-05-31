May 31, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

The shares in Cool Company Ltd. (Ticker: CLCO) will be traded ex dividend of $0.41 per share for the first quarter of 2023 as of today, May 31, 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





