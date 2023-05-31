SILVER ONE ACQUIRES 100% OF THE PAST PRODUCING CANDELARIA SILVER MINE PROJECT, NEVADA

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the past producing Candelaria silver mine project in Nevada from SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining").

In order to obtain its 100% interest, Silver One previously issued to SSR Mining a total US$3,100,000 of common shares (being 10,424,374 common shares) over a three year period from 2017 to 2020, and assumed an US$2,491,757 reclamation bond filed with the BLM.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO of Silver One commented: "Securing the 100% interest in Candelaria represents a major milestone in the Company's history. Candelaria was a former producer, with Kinross Gold operating the open-pit mine up until 1997. Historically it produced over 60 million ounces of silver. Operations were shut down due to a major drop in silver prices to under US$5.00 per ounce and the property was sold to SSR Mining. Silver One entered into an agreement with SSR Mining in 2017, giving Silver One the ability to acquire a 100% interest in the project. Silver One is now poised to advance the project and continue evaluating the potential to bring the operation back into production. Silver One is currently updating the historical resource estimate to a current resource and completing metallurgical studies with the aim of completing an economic study. The property also hosts significant exploration potential for silver, gold and copper."

As part of its acquisition of the Candelaria silver mine project, the Company did not grant a royalty to SSR Mining.

Prior to the Company's acquisition of Candelaria silver mine project, the Company and SSR Mining agreed to extend the option end date and, in consideration of which, the Company agreed to issue 250,000 common shares to SSR Mining. The issuance of the shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the 'Arizona Silver Belt', immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974–5274
Mobile : (720) 273-6224
Email : [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN15249&sd=2023-05-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-one-acquires-100-of-the-past-producing-candelaria-silver-mine-project-nevada-301838095.html

SOURCE Silver One Resources Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN15249&Transmission_Id=202305310000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN15249&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.