As adoption of its leading digital analytics solution grows, Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL) has appointed Jeremy Grinbaum as Vice President of EMEA South. With more than 20 years of software sales experience, Grinbaum will lead the strategy and execution of Amplitude’s business in France, Southern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Our opportunity in the region is unparalleled, and in Jeremy, we have a results-driven leader with a passion for success,” said Daniel Bailey, vice president of EMEA at Amplitude. “He cares about the success of the region and of his team, so he's an ideal fit. I look forward to working with Jeremy as we help every company unlock the power of their products.”

“In these challenging economic times, every company is looking for an edge. Amplitude offers trusted data on customer behaviour and clear insights into how to improve products, so it's a must-have in today’s tech stack,” said Grinbaum. “I'm looking forward to partnering with our team in France and the entire EMEA South region as we work to create lasting partnerships with our customers.”

Grinbaum is skilled at driving international demand and previously scaled global sales teams at Twilio and Box. Before that, he helped grow Microsoft’s presence in the French market. Reporting to Bailey, Grinbaum will focus on expanding Amplitude’s fast-growing EMEA South customer base, which includes brands like BeReal, Canal+, Decathlon, Happn, and Tag Heuer, an LVMH company. Today, more than one-third of French unicorns are Amplitude customers.

Companies like MWM, the world’s leading creative apps publisher, use Amplitude to better understand how users interact with their products. With Amplitude, the MWM team analyzed user behavior and made changes to make the app’s digital music lessons less complicated. These changes led to a 60% uplift in the users who completed the sample pack lessons and purchased add-ons.

“Amplitude is more than just a tool for MWM,” said Benjamin Duvivier, product lead at MWM. “It has influenced every aspect of our product operations. We don't rely on gut instincts to make product decisions. Instead, we use data to drive our business growth, enhance our products, and retain our users.”

To better support its growing European customer base and the increasing number of companies investing in digital products, Amplitude recently made its world-class experimentation product, Amplitude+Experiment, available via the company’s EU+data+centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Organisations looking to experience the combined power of analytics and experimentation can now store their customer data within the EU to help meet their GDPR compliance goals.

