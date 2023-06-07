KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited ( VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) has been engaged by Horizon Globex GmbH, and its affiliates, to provide advisory services on selected financial consultancy related services where the terms were formalised in a marketing and referral agreement signed between the two parties.



VCI Global, in its appointed role, will introduce and refer entities, including non-fungible token (NFT) clients, that wish to list on Upstream. A fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs, Upstream, being a revolutionary trading app, enables one to dual list their respective shares on its platform. This role is on top of the provision of the standard advisory services on capital markets, exchange listings, client acquisitions and evaluating appropriate opportunities which are normally provided for by advisory firms.

In its advisory capacity, VCI Global shall also be granted territorial exclusivity by Horizon Globex GmbH for Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, for a period of six months from the date of the agreement.

“To remain as a leading advisory firm with vast experience in the global financial market, the dynamism of the fast evolving financial services world compels us to be at our best, to meet the demanding needs of global investors. Thus, we strongly believe the provision of vehicles for dual listing like Upstream to reach under-tapped markets is nothing short of mandatory,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Issued by Imej Jiwa Communications Sdn Bhd on behalf of VCI Global Limited

For media queries, please contact: