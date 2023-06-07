LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay, has chosen Magnite and ad server SpringServe to help monetise its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms.



Banijay Rights will leverage Magnite’s SSP and SpringServe’s ad server technology across its FAST channel inventory globally. Banijay has produced world-famous shows, including Deal or No Deal and Survivor, and these technology integrations with Magnite and SpringServe will help deliver broadcaster-level premium inventory across this high-quality content. Banijay Rights recently announced the launch of its new FAST channel, Horizons, featuring premium UK entertainment content from its 160,000-plus hour catalogue. Horizons was added to its suite of live FAST channels in September – which now stands at 22 FAST channels and over 110 live streams.

Magnite’s SSP will provide Banijay with monetisation tools specifically built to support premium, long-form video and high-quality viewing experiences. SpringServe’s ad serving capabilities offer Banijay enhanced insight, transparency, and control to enable more efficient and accurate management of advertising for more optimal video ad experiences. Banijay will have access to ad serving innovations including SpringServe’s BingeWatcher product which automates the creative review process to help improve ad experiences and drive campaign success.

“We are always looking to take a proactive approach when monetising our FAST channels so working with leading technology platforms in advertising – Magnite and SpringServe – is a great fit for our strategy,” said Shaun Keeble, VP Digital at Banijay Rights.

“Ad-supported streaming is growing steadily due to consumers’ desire for more choice and access to high quality TV content,” said Sam Wilson, Managing Director of CTV, EMEA at Magnite. “We’re looking forward to capturing this opportunity with Banijay by helping them gain greater insight and control around their inventory and using those learnings to aid in improving monetisation.”

“The need to deliver a premium ad experience to complement streaming inventory is vital to success for FASTs,” said Sarah Gaudszun, Commercial Director, EMEA at SpringServe. “Our collaboration with Banijay Rights will help them more effectively manage advertising and we look forward to collaborating with their team to provide a premium experience for viewers.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of 160,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for content powerhouse, Banijay, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights’ catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay’s 120+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Love Triangle, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

