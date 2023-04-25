PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, the annual general meeting in Boliden on April 25, 2023 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares 2:1, whereby one existing share is divided into two shares. The share split has been carried out during May 2023, resulting in an increase of the number of shares and votes in Boliden by 273,511,169.

As of May 31, 2023 the number of shares and votes in Boliden totals 547,022,338. The shares created through the share split will, however, be redeemed during June 2023 as part of the redemption procedure, after which the number of shares and votes in the company again will amount to 273,511,169.

For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on May 31, 2023.

