On May 30, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of Innodata Inc ( INOD, Financial), a global digital services and solutions company. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider trading activity for the company, with a total of 8 insider sells and 1 insider buy over the past year.

Who is Ashok Mishra?

Ashok Mishra is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Innodata Inc. He has been with the company since 2001 and has held various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Global Delivery. With his extensive experience in the industry, Mishra plays a crucial role in the company's operations and growth.

Innodata Inc's Business Description

Innodata Inc is a global digital services and solutions company that provides technology, business process, and consulting services. The company focuses on helping organizations transform, optimize, and scale their digital operations by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data engineering. Innodata's services include data annotation, content creation, digital publishing, and data management, catering to industries such as financial services, healthcare, media, and technology.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Ashok Mishra has sold a total of 141,859 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 141,859 shares is a notable transaction, as it may indicate Mishra's sentiment towards the company's current valuation and future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Innodata Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 8 insider sells and 1 insider buy in total. This trend could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Ashok Mishra's recent sell, shares of Innodata Inc were trading at $11.26 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $307.182 million.

With a price of $11.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $6.48, Innodata Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.74. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the insider trading activity, stock price, and valuation when making decisions about Innodata Inc. While the recent sell by Ashok Mishra and the overall trend of more insider sells than buys may raise concerns, it is essential to conduct further research and analysis to determine the potential impact on the stock's future performance.