Jacobs Secures New Development & Regeneration Technical Services Framework for Homes England

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 31, 2023

Multidisciplinary technical consulting to help deliver new homes in England

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been appointed to Homes England's new Development and Regeneration Technical Services (DaRTS) Framework to support the U.K. government's housing acceleration in England – helping to improve neighborhoods and grow communities.

As part of this framework, Jacobs will provide full multidisciplinary built environment, professional and technical services to Homes England as well as the country's other public sector bodies through to 2027. Jacobs' planning, design and project delivery expertise will focus on delivering inclusive and sustainable neighborhoods with long term positive and enduring social impact across both existing urban regeneration and new greenfield developments.

"To achieve sustainable housing growth and thriving communities, we must respond in ways that prioritize thoughtful legacy outcomes, create social value and address decarbonization needs," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "By harnessing our data, technology and social value experience we will continue supporting Homes England in shaping the future of vital housing."

"We want to work with ambitious partners who can help us drive regeneration and housing delivery to create high-quality homes and thriving places across the country," said Homes England Chief Development Officer Barry Cummins. "Suppliers appointed to the new framework bring with them a wealth of knowledge and housing expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England."

Responsible for accelerating housing delivery in England, Homes England is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the U.K. Government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Jacobs leads a unique group of collaborators (including Mae Architects, Omega Architects, Publica, Savills, Soundings, Urban Delivery and Waugh Thistleton Architects) with decades of experience in all aspects of unlocking land for regeneration and development.

Jacobs is helping clients globally to create smart and connected spaces and places – supporting diverse regeneration and development projects such as a feasibility study for Rikers Island in the U.S. and The Ellinikon development in Greece .

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA12403&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-new-development--regeneration-technical-services-framework-for-homes-england-301836184.html

SOURCE Jacobs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12403&Transmission_Id=202305310400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12403&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.