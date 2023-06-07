Parsons Partners with Vizsafe to Enhance Public Safety and Security Solutions

50 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Va., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today a new strategic partnership with Vizsafe that enhances the company’s capabilities to provide organizations with mission critical safety and security applications designed to keep humans healthy and safe. Parsons is providing safety, security, and biosurveillance services for government and commercial customers globally and will utilize Vizsafe’s patented Geoaware®, an intelligence and safety management software platform, to optimize operational effectiveness.

“This partnership combines the experience and capabilities of two proven technology providers and delivers safety, security, and biosurveillance solutions that accelerate digital transformation,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “As a leading solutions provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, we will continue to innovate and leverage our existing capabilities, while working with Vizsafe to enable comprehensive safety and security solutions that advance our customers’ missions.”

Vizsafe’s Geoaware® platform provides an intelligence dashboard that aggregates, maps, and visualizes data from a wide range of sensor networks for enhanced situational awareness, mobile communications, and analytics including incident reporting, visitor management, biosurveillance, and threat monitoring. By leveraging both artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence (HI), the Geoaware® platform empowers organizations to collaborate and share a common operating picture to improve response and reduce risk across all stakeholders, further expanding Parsons’ solutions addressing public health, safety and security applications, and major emergencies and events.

“We are honored to support Parsons’ leading digital transformation programs to help their customers reduce risk and streamline operations in the most demanding environments,” stated Peter Mottur, president and CEO of Vizsafe. “With Parsons, we are able to deliver best-in-class services based on a highly scalable architecture that supports both emerging technologies and evolving customer needs.”

The impact of this partnership was highlighted when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Operational Experimentation (OpEx) Program and the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL) selected Parsons and Vizsafe to participate in Urban OpEx 2022 to evaluate the Geoaware® platform in the hands of first responders from agencies around the country. The post-event Urban OpEx 2022 Vizsafe Geoaware® Network: Common Operating Picture Software Technology Report states, “most evaluators agreed that Geoaware® could help fulfill their agency’s mission and that it was an improvement over the technology they currently use.” The report continues, “While recognizing the software’s best use is in an incident command setting, almost all evaluators indicated they would recommend this technology for use by first responders.” Additionally, the Geoaware® platform has been awarded SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demonstrating substantial utility and effectiveness as a defense against acts of terrorism.

For decades, Parsons has delivered solutions for a healthy and safe world. The company leverages its expertise, technology, and products to deliver services and capabilities across biosecurity and biosurveillance, health information technology (IT) and analytics, and research support services.

To learn more about Parsons’ health and biosciences solutions, visit Parsons.com/health-and-biosciences/.

About Parsons:
Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Vizsafe:
Vizsafe, Inc. is a proven technology developer of health, safety and security solutions, delivering its patented Geoaware® platform for enterprise organizations to manage their assets and operations in real-time with actionable intelligence. Vizsafe’s innovative technologies are supporting the most demanding risk management applications, enabling smarter and more responsive communities globally. For more information, please visit: Vizsafe.com.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Larry
+1 706.832.7330
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+1 703.775.6191
[email protected]

