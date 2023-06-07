FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

