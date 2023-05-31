NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY (“Shares”)
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
Kevin Murphy
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
William Brundage
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
Ian Graham
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
Michael Jacobs
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
Victoria Morrissey
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
Jake Schlicher
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
William Thees
|
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
|
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$111.81 80
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$8,944.80
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
May 31, 2023
