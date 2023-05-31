Ferguson plc ("Company"): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY (“Shares”)

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Kevin Murphy

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

William Brundage

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Ian Graham

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Michael Jacobs

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Senior Vice President

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Victoria Morrissey

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Jake Schlicher

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Senior Vice President

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

William Thees

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Senior Vice President

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Ferguson plc

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

Nature of the transaction

The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$111.81 80

USD - United States Dollar

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$8,944.80

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26; UTC time

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

May 31, 2023

