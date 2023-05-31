

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY (“Shares”)

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Victoria Morrissey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The exercise of share options granted in April 2022 under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $111.81 80 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $8,944.80 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

May 31, 2023

