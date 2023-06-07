Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held June 6 - 8, 2023 at The Loews in Chicago, IL. Management’s presentation is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:40 AM CT. In addition to the live presentation, senior management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and interested parties that have registered to attend the conference.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

