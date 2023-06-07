New research from NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) demonstrates the advanced capabilities of NuScale small modular reactors (SMRs) for reducing emissions in industrial sectors, which is critical to meeting global climate goals. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. José Reyes, the benchmarked research found that NuScale SMRs have the potential for use in a wide variety of high-temperature industrial processes not previously envisioned using light water reactor (LWR) technology, such as heavy to light oil conversion, bulk plastic waste recycling, dissolving heavy oil to produce gasoline additives, and light plastics for the regeneration of products like synthesis gas. This capability will provide oil refiners and chemical companies with new options to decarbonize their operations and products using carbon-free nuclear energy.

NuScale’s research shows that the steam generated by a single NuScale Power Module™ can be compressed and heated to produce process steam at commercial scale, temperatures, and pressures. The lower steam temperatures and pressures from a LWR typically requires conditioning prior to injection into a high temperature/high pressure process. Dr. Reyes and team have found that a single NPM, generating 250 MWt, can produce >500,000 lb/hr of steam at 1,500 psia and 500ºC (932oF) with the potential to extend production to 2,400 psia and over 650ºC (1200oF). In a 12-module, VOYGR™-12 plant, 3 GW of thermal power is produced, offering both electrical power and large volumes of superheated steam from a plant that can be safely located near major industrial processes.

“The compression heating systems we have proposed through this new research are an ideal application for NuScale’s VOYGR plants and could also broaden the role of LWRs in global decarbonization efforts,” said Dr. Reyes. “These new findings strengthen the use case for NuScale’s advanced SMR technology.”

NuScale will continue to explore the enhanced flexibility, reliability, and economics of multi-module steam generation that is augmented by cost-effective and high-efficiency steam compression and heating. NuScale is presently collaborating with end-users of steam, electric power, and hydrogen to assess and optimize Integrated Energy Systems, with plans to support industry clean energy goals at a commercial scale.

The findings are underscored by NuScale’s unparalleled safety features that enable VOYGR plants to operate both off-grid and to achieve a site boundary Emergency Planning Zone for most U.S. plant locations. VOYGR plants can be located closer to end-users, which reduces heat losses due to steam transport and results in a higher efficiency industrial energy system.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, NuScale’s results may differ materially from its expectations and projections. NuScale specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NuScale’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

