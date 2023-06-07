Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will hold a Research & Development (R&D) Day in New York City on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Company executives will provide investors and analysts with an overview of the company’s R&D strategy and pipeline opportunities.

The event will be simultaneously webcast at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com, with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

